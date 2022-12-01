CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,266 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.72. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

