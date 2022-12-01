CI Investments Inc. Sells 13,045 Shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of bleuacacia worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $26,041,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $7,788,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $6,814,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth about $6,800,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth about $5,844,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

bleuacacia Stock Performance

bleuacacia stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. bleuacacia ltd has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.