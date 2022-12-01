CI Investments Inc. Sells 166 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $507.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.26. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $649.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.