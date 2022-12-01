CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,852 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 46.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.