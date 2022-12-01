CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,742 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.