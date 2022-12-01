CI Investments Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $189.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

