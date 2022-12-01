CI Investments Inc. Sells 9,300 Shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Roth CH Acquisition IV worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roth CH Acquisition IV by 55.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Stock Performance

Shares of ROCG opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

