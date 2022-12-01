CI Investments Inc. Sells 9,700 Shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of VMG Consumer Acquisition worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMGA opened at $10.10 on Thursday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

