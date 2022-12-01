CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,328 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in CME Group were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,110 shares of company stock worth $1,025,775. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.16. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

