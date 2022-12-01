Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

