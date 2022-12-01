Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 331.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,191,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

