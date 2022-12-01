Commerce Bank Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,418 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.