Commerce Bank Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.52. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.