Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1,420.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106,637 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

