Commerce Bank Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 557.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 802,645 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,509,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,462,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 98.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,060,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 525,990 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Melius began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

