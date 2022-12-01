Commerce Bank Trims Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after acquiring an additional 226,831 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,220 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $237.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

