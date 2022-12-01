Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $93,475,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in VMware by 11,215.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $84,012,000 after buying an additional 730,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VMware by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $484,088,000 after buying an additional 719,504 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in VMware by 16,654.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 635,504 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $72,435,000 after buying an additional 631,711 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.86.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

