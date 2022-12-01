Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,209 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Conagra Brands worth $31,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,100,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 62,723 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CAG shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

