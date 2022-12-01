Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 408,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 88.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,537,000 after acquiring an additional 333,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

