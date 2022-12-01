Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Trading Down 2.5%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $250.71 and last traded at $250.97. Approximately 23,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 916,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.79.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock worth $1,124,624,686. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.