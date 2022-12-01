Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Director Acquires C$11,953.66 in Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) Director Toni Rinow bought 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.79 per share, with a total value of C$11,953.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,953.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.93 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CTS. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.17.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Articles

