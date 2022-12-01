Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,123 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $29,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

MRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

MRTX stock opened at $91.38 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

