Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,304,627 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,570 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304,627 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.39% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $30,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,362 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 178,268 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 338,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.