Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,638,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,769 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $29,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $83,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,780. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

