Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 842,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,509 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Ally Financial worth $28,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $237,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.