Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,583 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 42,467 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.51% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $31,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE NEP opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.