Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,578 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.62% of MasTec worth $33,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

