Credit Suisse AG Has $26.35 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $26,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.53.

NYSE:ESS opened at $220.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.44. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.76 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

