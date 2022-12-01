Credit Suisse AG Has $26.61 Million Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,148 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Magna International were worth $26,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 616.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 484.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Magna International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Magna International Stock Up 2.2 %

Magna International Announces Dividend

Shares of MGA stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $90.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.90%.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.