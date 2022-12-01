Credit Suisse AG Has $27.15 Million Stock Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) by 398.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) worth $27,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 85 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Articles

