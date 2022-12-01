Credit Suisse AG Has $29.07 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242,875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.46% of Graphic Packaging worth $29,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.0 %

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $24.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

