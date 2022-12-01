Credit Suisse AG Has $31.79 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $31,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $183.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $186.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

