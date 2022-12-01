Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 542,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,513 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.11% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $31,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

