Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 101,360 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Hess worth $28,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 563.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 19.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.38.

Shares of HES opened at $143.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $149.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

