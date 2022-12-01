Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ASML were worth $30,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $608.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $249.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $832.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($536.08) to €680.00 ($701.03) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

