Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 567,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,016,858 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $32,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Stock Up 6.7 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

