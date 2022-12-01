Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,760 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.30% of CareDx worth $26,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,471,000 after buying an additional 745,779 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,677,000 after buying an additional 205,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 205,791 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $47.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
