Credit Suisse AG Sells 251,760 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251,760 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of DuPont de Nemours worth $29,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.5 %

DD opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.