Credit Suisse AG Sells 35,594 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,012,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,594 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.06% of 1Life Healthcare worth $31,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

ONEM stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $72,053.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,913.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $72,053.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,913.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,274,827 shares of company stock valued at $73,009,522. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEM. Jefferies Financial Group cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.