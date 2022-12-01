Credit Suisse AG Sells 59,117 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,002,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,117 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $25,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 131,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

