Credit Suisse AG Sells 83,138 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 783,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,138 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $27,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 216,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.