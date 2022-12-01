Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,589,075 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BOX were worth $27,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $27.45 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.