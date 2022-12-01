Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,818 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.07% of Ingevity worth $26,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Ingevity by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $79.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

