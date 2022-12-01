Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,309 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,532,330 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $29,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 79.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 83.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $32.58 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.39.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $211,514.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $211,514.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

