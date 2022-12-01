CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.03.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

