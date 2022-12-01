Crypto.com Coin Price Reaches $2.52 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00014748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $79.60 million and $492,657.73 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.49 or 0.06510763 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00504836 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,244.44 or 0.30704867 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com.
Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.