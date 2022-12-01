Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Stock Up 1.9 %

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Cummins stock opened at $251.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.69. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

