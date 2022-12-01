Dai Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.65 billion and $298.92 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005847 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.49 or 0.06510763 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00504836 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,244.44 or 0.30704867 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,653,431,641 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.