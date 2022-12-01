Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of Diamondback Energy worth $52,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

FANG opened at $148.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.