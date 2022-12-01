Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.14. 57,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,961,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 8.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $239,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

